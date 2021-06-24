Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

FBI Seeking Additional Victims in Deakins Indictment for Sexual Exploitation of Children

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential historical victims of convicted sexual offender Mark Alan Deakins who were victimized, photographed, and/or filmed/videoed by Deakins from the 1990s through June 2021. Victims of Deakins most likely include males between the ages of 7 and 17. It is believed there could be more than 20 victims throughout the Southeast.

www.eastridgenewsonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sexual Exploitation#District Court#Fbi Chattanooga#Https Tips Fbi Gov#Tennessee Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy