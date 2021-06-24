FBI Seeking Additional Victims in Deakins Indictment for Sexual Exploitation of Children

KNOXVILLE – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential historical victims of convicted sexual offender Mark Alan Deakins who were victimized, photographed, and/or filmed/videoed by Deakins from the 1990s through June 2021. Victims of Deakins most likely include males between the ages of 7 and 17. It is believed there could be more than 20 victims throughout the Southeast.