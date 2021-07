Apple is not backing down on its plan to return to three days of in-person work a week starting in September, despite employees complaining about the new change. Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook penned an internal letter to employees outlining the company's plan to return to in-person work three days a week in September. Apple, due to the global health crisis, has largely been working remotely over the past year, but companies are now starting to return to in-person work.