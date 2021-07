WILKES-BARRE — An excavator operator worked quickly Monday morning on the demolition of the city-owned house at 120 Sambourne St. Smart Recycling Inc. of Dunmore was awarded the contract after submitting a bid of $15,500. The vacant property has been advertised for sale on Wilkes-Barre’s web site, wilkes-barre.city/property for sale. Joe Rodano, environmental review officer in the Office of Economic & Community Development, said the city will have the property appraised for sale.