Farm Frenzy: Refreshed Review

It’s been a little over a month since I first stepped through the Dark Portal and took my first steps into Burning Crusade Classic. Although there have been some changes, for the most part, everything is there just as I remembered it. There have even been quite a few things I had forgotten about as well, which has been a real treat as well, and I think that’s where both Classic and Burning Crusade Classic excel. It’s been long enough since we’ve set foot into these areas, in anything even vaguely resembling how they were intended to be played, that even for those of us who were there the first time around, we can still have some of the same sense of discovery that we felt the first time around. There’s something for everyone in BCC, and it’s a blast.