Will Virtual Reunions for Beloved Shows Like 'Friends' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Get Emmy Love?

By Michael Schneider
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first times I left my house during quarantine last year was a rare drive to the office to record a virtual panel. But this one was extra special: a reunion of the cast of “Community,” along with creator Dan Harmon. I knew the show’s fans were eager to see the gang from Greendale — including Donald Glover, who never does these things anymore — table-read an episode and answer questions about the show’s legacy (and if the long-rumored movie would ever happen). And I didn’t want to let my janky internet connection interrupt something that so many people, stuck at home in the middle of a pandemic, wanted to see.

CinemaBlend

Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Just Landed A New Acting Job, Thanks Gabrielle Union For Support

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While 2020 was a hard year for many of us, it did have a few bright spots. One of those was The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, which saw Will Smith and original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert bury the hatchet after having not spoken to each other for decades. Following the sweet moment, it seems that Hubert is now re-entering the Hollywood sphere and is gaining work. One of her newest gigs is happening at Netflix and, after the news broke, the actress took to social media to share her thanks, even giving a special shout out to Gabrielle Union as well.
Kerrang

This viral metal version of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme is a ridiculously good time

Whether it’s covers of Linkin Park, Green Day and more in style of Cartman or people performing Smells Like Teen Spirit on woks, TikTok has quickly become the home of quirky and hilarious videos featuring rock, punk and metal. And lip syncer Matt Reed is no exception, going viral for a hilarious clip featuring a 2017 metal cover of the theme song for The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
'Love Is Blind' Is Getting a New Reunion Special ‘After The Altar,’ and We're Already Obsessed

If you're like me and spent the first few weeks of quarantine deeply invested in Netflix’s dating experiment Love Is Blind, we’ve got good news. The streamer has announced and released a trailer for a new reunion special featuring all our favorite couples and singles. Titled Love Is Blind: After The Altar and arriving on July 28, the three-episode reunion will chronicle what exactly the dating experiment’s participants have been up to a year later. Just don’t get it confused with its first reunion episode.
Commentary: It's about time Black creators of pop culture were paid for their art

Black creators on TikTok recently went on strike, refusing to choreograph dance moves for Megan Thee Stallion’s latest drop. The absence is noticeable. #BlackTikTokStrike drives home the fact that Black creators have long helped to make American popular culture — from music, to dance, to fashion, to our lexicon. And it highlights the failure to recognize and reward Black creators monetarily for their innovations. To make matters worse, Black creators’ moves are often imitated by white artists, who use those moves to advance their careers.
35 Kid-Friendly Shows On HBO Max Your Family Will Love

HBO Max is home to many interesting documentaries, compelling series, gripping dramas, and a ton of new and classic movies. But what some people who love marathon-watching The Sopranos and Sex and the City might not know is that HBO Max is also filled with dozens of great family-friendly shows for children.
Courteney Cox Scores First Emmy Nomination for 'Friends,' Almost Two Decades After Show Ends

More specifically, the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion” received a variety special (pre-recorded) nom from the Television Academy on Tuesday. Cox was one of the executive producers alongside the original show’s creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, which resulted in the accolade.
Emmy Voters Show Their Love for a Handful of Series, but What About All the Rest?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but there might be a slight problem with the phenomenon known as Peak TV. With the announcement of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations this morning, it became increasingly clear that when it comes to voting for television’s best of the best, the TV Academy watches what it watches, loves what it loves, and nominates those things as widely as it possibly can.
Barack and Michelle Obama are reteaming with Fatherhood producers on a Blackout TV and film Black love stories "event"

On Blackout, six writers will pen six different Black love stories from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love in New York during a power outage on a hot summer night. Some of the stories will be turned into TV series, while some will become films. The project reunites the Obamas' Higher Ground production company with Temple Hill after both collaborated on the recent Kevin Hart film Fatherhood. “Six prolific authors have written six Black love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night," Netflix said of the project. "From the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, Blackout takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes an electric chaos. When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight. An ex-couple must bury their rivalry and walk the length of Manhattan to make it back to Brooklyn in time to kick off a block party. Two girls search for a lost photograph and find something more. Two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings. A pair of best friends stuck in the NYPL and surrounded by love stories figure out if there’s one in their future. A trio of kids on a senior trip take over a double-decker tour bus as they try to have a little fun…and work out their messy love triangle. Two strangers debate the philosophical nature of identity and wonder if they can find something else between them.”
'Lovecraft Country' and 'Hamilton' Break Emmy Records for Actors of Color

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and the TV Academy provided historic representation across its acting categories, despite a couple of questionable hiccups. Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett of the now-canceled “Lovecraft Country” made history as the first two Black leads to be nominated from the same series. “Pose” also joins for achieving the same feat with Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. It’s also the first piece of visual art to have a Black actor nominated in every eligible acting category, with Michael K. Williams and Aunjanue Ellis also picking up mentions.
'Friends' Cast Celebrate Their Emmy Nominations for Reunion Special: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

The cast of Friends is feeling the love! The stars of the hit sitcom took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate their recent reunion special earning four Emmy nominations. The noms were announced Tuesday morning, and Friends: The Reunion walked away with nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special.
Music Shows & Stars Are Among the 2021 Emmy Nominees

Music shows and stars dotted the list of 2021 Emmy nominees, which were announced Tuesday (July 13). Three of the five nominees for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special focus on music legends -- Framing Britney Spears, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and Tina, a doc about rock legend Tina Turner. These music docs are competing with Boy’s State and The Social Dilemma.

