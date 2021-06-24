2021 Lexus LC 500 Review: Forget Owning a Home. Get One of These

These days, it’s awfully hard to find a new car for under $20,000. Sure, they’re out there, but what’s available isn’t terribly exciting. You’re going to end up with an underpowered, economical eyesore that’s “practical” and “smart.” But you know what? It doesn’t have to be this way. What if we told you that instead of spending you $20K on a boring new car, you could get a really sweet used sports car instead? You might ask us why we’re speaking to you as if we’re in a ‘90s action movie, but never mind that, because we’ve gathered up the 15 best affordable used sports cars that you can buy for under $20,000.