‘The green light is here’: College athletes in Georgia can cash in on NIL

Atlanta-based men’s clothing company Onward Reserve plans to be at the front of the line to pay University of Georgia athletes for use of their names, images and likenesses. “The goal is for us to be the first company to get contracts in the hands of some student-athletes on July 1,” said TJ Callaway, Onward Reserve’s founder and CEO. “I think it could be for anything from appearances to having athletes in our catalogs to, obviously, social-media engagement. We’re excited to jump in and see what works and go from there.”