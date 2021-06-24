Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

‘The green light is here’: College athletes in Georgia can cash in on NIL

By Tim Tucker
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlanta-based men’s clothing company Onward Reserve plans to be at the front of the line to pay University of Georgia athletes for use of their names, images and likenesses. “The goal is for us to be the first company to get contracts in the hands of some student-athletes on July 1,” said TJ Callaway, Onward Reserve’s founder and CEO. “I think it could be for anything from appearances to having athletes in our catalogs to, obviously, social-media engagement. We’re excited to jump in and see what works and go from there.”

www.ajc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Butler
Person
Mark Emmert
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Stanford Football#Nil#Onward Reserve#Congress#Icon Source#Clemson#Uga#Navigate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
College SportsOmaha.com

Runza to offer historic NIL deal to in-state college athletes

All college athletes in Nebraska will officially have at least one business offer Thursday when they can begin profiting from their name, image and likeness. It’s from a familiar brand: Runza. The regional food chain is offering deals to the first 100 current athletes who opt in and promote the...
Tennessee State247Sports

Tennessee players active on first day of NIL in college athletics

Thursday was a landmark day in college athletics as it was the first day student-athletes could profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), and several Tennessee football players were active in landing endorsements, enacting partnerships and taking other steps toward earning compensation. Nearly a month ago, Tennessee rolled out its unique NIL plan for its athletes, which included a partnership with NIL firm Altius and set of for-credit courses within the Haslam College of Business as part of Entrepreneurship. Some Vols shared endorsements or partnerships as early as shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
harrisondaily.com

NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
College SportsLaw.com

College Athletes Can Start Cashing In as First Contracts Signed

The floodgates have opened for college athletes in Florida and across the country to make money based on their names, images and likenesses, as the first contracts started to be inked. A Florida law allowing athletes to receive off-the-field compensation took effect Thursday, after being signed last year by Gov....
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

DeWine signs NIL order OK’ing compensation for college athletes

COLUMBUS — Ohio became the 18th state Monday to allow college athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness after a GOP attempt to add a transgender sports ban to the bill forced the governor to issue an executive order. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order...
Nebraska Statemycentralnebraska.com

NIL Compensation for College Athletes Embraced in Nebraska

Beginning today, hundreds of thousands of college athletes will be allowed to cash in on their celebrity. The NCAA has cleared the way for athlete compensation based on use of their name, image or likeness. According to media reports, the University of Nebraska plans an “aggressive” approach and Runza is...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Local college athletes cashing in on new NCAA policy

MINNEAPOLIS — You can call it a game changer in the world of college sports with the NCAA approving an interim policy allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness or NIL. Giving athletes like Terrance Kamara, a former Minneapolis North football player and current running back...
College Sportswesb.com

College Athletes Can Profit Off NIL Starting Today

Every NCAA athlete in the country will be able to make money from endorsements and through a variety of other ventures starting today. The NCAA’s board of directors decided yesterday to officially suspend the organization’s rules prohibiting athletes from selling the rights to their names, images and likenesses. The new rules represent a major shift in the association’s definition of amateurism — a shift that NCAA leaders previously believed was antithetical to the nature of college sports.
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

NCAA’s NIL policy provides trademark options for college athletes

In the United States, name, image and likeness (“NIL”) are the three elements that make up a legal concept known as the right of publicity. The right of publicity is an intellectual property right that protects against the misappropriation of a person’s name, likeness, or other forms of personal identity—such as nickname, pseudonym, voice, signature, likeness or photograph — for commercial benefit. NIL compensation is compensation, typically money, earned by athletes for their NIL.
Penn, PAroarlionsroar.com

NIL and Penn State: The First Day of the Future of College Athletics

July 1 was a big day in the college football world, as student-athletes across the country were able to start making money off of their name, image, and likeness. It's a big change for college sports and thankfully, something Penn State was prepared for. The school announced STATEment, a program designed to help players through this new era of college athletics at every level.
Cuyahoga County, OHNews-Herald.com

NIL law will impact Division II, III college athletes, too

Without question, college athletics — perhaps at all levels — has changed dramatically. The change might be gradual. But there’s no doubt change is here. How it transpires at the Division II and III levels of college athletics will surely be a contrast from the high levels. Despite how it plays out, college sports is now on a different path.
College SportsHavre Daily News

No more debating it, college athletes deserve to be paid for NIL

You know when things just become crystal clear? You know when, an issue becomes so ridiculous and so obvious that, the debate shouldn’t really be a debate anymore? Well, we’ve certainly reached that tipping point on the issue of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). The fact is, there shouldn’t be a...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State student-athletes start cashing in with NIL changes

Bare-chested and his red mullet blowing in the wind, Matt Coghlin signified the significance of the day. “Business is open... and business is BOOMING!” the Michigan State kicker posted on Twitter on Thursday morning. “DM me if you want to promote your brand!”. A new era in college sports began...

Comments / 0

Community Policy