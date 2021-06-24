Cancel
Relationship Advice

This Is The Ugly Truth About Toxic Relationships

By Rowan Abd el Meguid
Thought Catalog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI played the victim of toxic relationships for a really long time, till one day I realized that I wasn’t fully a victim, but I was more like a partner in this toxic relationship. I realized that I could’ve stopped it or said something, but I didn’t. I could’ve defended myself and built stronger boundaries or even walked away. I could’ve protected my own self and not let someone do that to me, but I failed to do all that for myself. I kept playing the victim; I made myself feel helpless when I wasn’t. I felt like there was no other choice when there was always one.

thoughtcatalog.com
