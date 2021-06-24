This Is The Ugly Truth About Toxic Relationships
I played the victim of toxic relationships for a really long time, till one day I realized that I wasn’t fully a victim, but I was more like a partner in this toxic relationship. I realized that I could’ve stopped it or said something, but I didn’t. I could’ve defended myself and built stronger boundaries or even walked away. I could’ve protected my own self and not let someone do that to me, but I failed to do all that for myself. I kept playing the victim; I made myself feel helpless when I wasn’t. I felt like there was no other choice when there was always one.thoughtcatalog.com