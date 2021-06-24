Being the angel of death during a pandemic

I was looking forward to March 2020. My boyfriend and I had a long-awaited vacation to Aruba we were looking forward to. Everything is packed, plans are finalized, and the world shuts down three days before our trip. Frustrated, we refuse to believe that a “virus” is worthy of shutting the world down. “What’s the difference between this and anything else?” “Who cares? It’s just a virus?!” “I am still going away; they can’t really shut the world down” were all things I said myself. I went out that St. Patrick’s Day weekend and was in an apartment in Boston with probably 50 others sharing drinks and having a great time. There was no concern. The pandemic didn’t exist.