Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Colombian Navy ship stops in Jacksonville

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9iw7_0aeR8o2V00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 165 Colombian naval junior officers stopped in Jacksonville Thursday morning on the ARC Gloria, a training ship.

Lt. Andres Henao spoke with Action News Jax moments after the ship docked.

“I’m so glad to be here,” he said.

The ARC Gloria isn’t just any naval ship. It’s a training ship for cadets. There, they learn to sail and navigate.

[ QUICK LINK: Surfside condo collapse live updates: 99 unaccounted for, 1 dead as search efforts continue ]

“We have to train them because they will be future officers of the Navy,” Henao said.

The ARC Gloria’s first trip post-pandemic. This ship goes all over the world.

Henao says the crew has been out at sea since May. He calls the team a brotherhood.

“We are so close with each other.”

The crewmembers can’t wait to get to know the men and women at Mayport. They’ll be learning from the naval officers there, touring the ships.

Lt. Henaosays getting to travel the world is invaluable. He says ARC Gloria’s next stop is Vera Cruz, Mexico, and then Honduras. The crewmembers will return home to Colombia August 9th.

The ARC Gloria has been to Jacksonville twice; the last time was in 2012.

Mayport gets a lot of foreign visitors, navies from France, Japan, Peru and even China have all made stops at Mayport.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
50K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian Navy#Ships#Mayport#Stephanieanjax#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Jacksonville Beach, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

“Faith and prayers, don’t give them up”: Officials, volunteers continue search for missing diver

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — 37-year-old diver Timothy Obi remains missing at sea three days after his disappearance, and search efforts continue for the loving father of three. “Anything can happen to anybody at any time,” fisherman Jack Lairsey said. “It’s boating and it’s very dangerous, especially that far offshore.”. Lairsey...

Comments / 1

Community Policy