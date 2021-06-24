Fully Autonomous Toyotas Are Coming To Indianapolis
The idea of autonomous vehicles is not new, but getting them integrated into daily life is still a long way away. The tech is improving though; Volkswagen will soon release autonomous vans and GM says that mainstream use of the tech will happen sooner than expected. There are still hurdles to overcome, as the likes of Tesla know all too well, but Toyota is making the tech more accessible than ever by offering Indianapolis residents free shuttles with autonomous vehicles. This comes as part of a collaboration between the Toyota Mobility Foundation, Energy Systems Network, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and May Mobility, the last of which is a leader in autonomous vehicle tech and shuttle operations.carbuzz.com