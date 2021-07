Thatgamecompany launches free-to-play social adventure Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch today, and it is arriving with cross-play and a new purchasable Starter Pack for Switch players. The game originally launched on iOS in 2019, then came to Android in 2020, and now the player base will expand yet again on Switch. The ability to link an existing mobile account to a Nintendo Switch account exists as part of cross-play, and thatgamecompany has provided a succinct guide at the Sky website for how to do that.