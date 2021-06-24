Cancel
Indiana State

Floyd County Commissioner Announces Bid For Indiana State Senate

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JifIb_0aeR8Yrl00 A Floyd County Commissioner will run for an Indiana State Senate seat in 2022.

Shawn Carruthers has served as a commissioner since 2019, including time as the board’s president. But now that three-term State Sen. Ron Grooms has announced he won’t seek reelection, Carruthers is running for the Indiana General Assembly.

“I respect Ron Grooms and would not run against him,” Carruthers said. “I think he has a right to go out on his own terms and be given that honor. Now that it’s an open seat, it’s time to allow the voters to have a choice. And I want to be one of the choices, and I just ask them to look at my record.”

Grooms has represented District 46 since 2011. It includes Clark and Floyd counties.

Carruthers is a Tulsa-native who has lived in Floyd County since 1999. In addition to his time as commissioner, he’s served as Floyd County Republican Party chairman and treasurer. Carruthers said he wants to build on his work on economic development and infrastructure at the state level.

“I want to make sure that our businesses are taken care of,” he said. “I want to make sure that we continue the economic growth that we’ve experienced over the last 10 years in this district, and just want to also make sure that we have a talented workforce in order to fill the jobs that are opening here.”

Running for the seat will preclude Carruthers from running for commissioner in 2022. Though the primary for the senate seat is May 3, Carruthers said he’ll continue to focus on commissioner work until the end of his term next year.

“One thing I don’t want to be as a quitter,” he said. “My priority is being a commissioner and finishing strong. We have a lot of momentum in Floyd County, got a lot of good things coming, and I want to see those things happen.”

Carruthers was the first Black man to be elected as a Floyd County Commissioner. If elected to the General Assembly, he would be the only Black Republican state senator in Indiana.

In recent weeks, Carruthers and his wife, Ann, have pushed new implicit bias training sessions meant to promote diversity in Floyd County’s government. He said he sees an opportunity for similar efforts in Indianapolis.

“It’s always an honor to be the first to do anything that you set out to do,” Carruthers said. “With that comes great responsibility and scrutiny, which I’m prepared for. But that’s not my reason for running for the senate, I’m running for the senate to represent all the people of District 46.”

Kevin Boehnlein of Greenville has also announced his candidacy for the senate seat, with the endorsement of Grooms.

Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Metro Councilmember Bill Hollander Won’t Run Again

Louisville Metro Council member Bill Hollander will not seek reelection to his District 9 seat in 2022.  District 9 covers the area including Frankfort Avenue, Shelbyville Road, Butchertown to Hubbards Lane and Bowman Field.  Hollander won his current post on Metro Council in 2014. Since then, Hollander served as the Chair of Metro Council Budget […]
Ohio StatePosted by
WFPL

Nearly Half A Million In Ohio Valley Lose Jobless Benefits

An analysis by the Ohio Valley ReSource showed that roughly 488,000 people in Ohio and West Virginia have lost supplemental unemployment payments after Republican governors there scrapped the federal unemployment benefit programs put in place during the pandemic.  Another 65,000 people in Kentucky eligible for the payments await a decision by the Democratic governor there […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Kentucky AG Cameron On West Virginia Coal Plant: Close It

Environmental and consumer groups have pushed for the early closure of a 50-year-old coal-fired power plant in West Virginia that serves electricity customers in both West Virginia and Kentucky. They have an unlikely ally: Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron. In a filing last week with the Kentucky Public Service Commission, Cameron recommended the commission […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

McConnell Urges Slashing Federal Unemployment; Touts Vaccines

Kentucky has the third highest increase in unemployment claims nationally ━ according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of labor ━ with 9,172 new filings.  Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with state business officials Monday to talk about Kentucky’s post-pandemic economic recovery. He said the extra $300 in federal benefits is the […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

Metro Louisville 2022 Budget: What Got Funded, What Didn’t

Despite calls to “defund the police,” Louisville Metro Council approved a budget for the 2022 fiscal year that includes increased spending on public safety as well as raises for police officers, firefighters and EMS. The more than $650 million operating budget will go into effect July 1. All but Council members Paula McCraney (D-7) and […]
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

New Louisville Law Protects Natural Hair

Louisville Metro Council passed a measure Thursday outlawing race-based, hair discrimination. The CROWN Act aims to put an end to eurocentric standards and racist stereotypes that label Black hairstyles as unprofessional. It bans restrictions on natural hair textures and styles including afros, braids, locks and twists and protects cultural head coverings against discrimination. CROWN stands […]

