Why I became a doctor: reflections on a calling

By Gerald P. Corcoran, MD
KevinMD.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe landscape of medical practice has changed dramatically over the many decades I have been in practice. Most of these changes are intensely discouraging and depressing and are negatively affecting the physicians of today. The government, hospitals, networks, even our own professional organizations are working to establish and enforce new regulations — new hoops for doctors to jump through, mainly in the furtherance of their profit and their power over us. We must fight this stifling trend with every fiber of our being and stand up for the noble, uplifting profession we joined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy