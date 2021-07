Some celebrity kids want to follow in their famous parents' acting or singing footsteps. Some just want to avoid the spotlight and live a normal life. Julia Roberts' three kids definitely seem to fit into the latter category. While they're not involved in show business (at least yet), Roberts' husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, sometimes posts pictures or videos of their children on Instagram, doing things like riding bikes, getting ready to surf, or just enjoying the outdoors. In keeping with the theme, Moder just shared a video of their youngest child skateboarding as a way to wish him a happy birthday. Read on to see this rare glimpse of Julia Roberts' son Henry and to find out more about the private couple's family life.