Visible's Unlimited data plan drops to $15 per month for the summer
It's not always easy finding a great deal on wireless service. At times, deciding among the most popular carriers can mean choosing between what's affordable and what's reliable. However, Visible truly offers the best of both worlds. Powered by Verizon, Visible's Unlimited plan costs just $40 per month for unlimited calls, text, and data — and thanks to its summer sale, the price is dropping even lower for a limited time.www.androidcentral.com