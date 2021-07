The 2021 BET Awards took place on Sunday, June 27 with a raft of live performers hitting the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tyler, The Creator battled a faux windstorm as he debuted "Lumberjack" from his new album Call Me If You Get Los. Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, ran through "Thot Shit" flanked by an army of dancers. You can see their performances, plus appearanes by Lil Nas X, DaBaby, City Girls, and a tribute to the late DMX from Swizz Beatz, The Lox, and Method Man.