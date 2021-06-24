Cancel
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch gave hilarious responses to questions about the Yankee Stadium field invader

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to our chronicles of idiots running (or paragliding) onto professional sports playing surfaces, there was a fan who invaded the field at Yankee Stadium Thursday and promptly got tackled by several security members. Unlike many of these cases, though, video was not immediately forthcoming. But ahead of any video, MLB.com Yankees’ beat writer Bryan Hoch delivered something perhaps even better; he took the photo at the top of this post, and he then delivered amazing responses to someone who asked him where the fan came from.

