New WRI Leader Champions Sustainable Cities
The World Resource Institute has tapped Aniruddha Dasgupta as its president and chief executive officer. Focused on sustainable cities, urban design and poverty alleviation, she has been leading the organization’s “Cities” program for the past seven years. In that role as global director, he leads a team of 400 experts and a budget of $33 million. His efforts extend beyond championing sustainable cities to include improving quality of life and reducing inequities. Prior to joining the WRI, Dasgupta was a director of knowledge and learning at the World Bank.wwd.com