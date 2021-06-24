Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New WRI Leader Champions Sustainable Cities

By Rosemary Feitelberg
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Resource Institute has tapped Aniruddha Dasgupta as its president and chief executive officer. Focused on sustainable cities, urban design and poverty alleviation, she has been leading the organization’s “Cities” program for the past seven years. In that role as global director, he leads a team of 400 experts and a budget of $33 million. His efforts extend beyond championing sustainable cities to include improving quality of life and reducing inequities. Prior to joining the WRI, Dasgupta was a director of knowledge and learning at the World Bank.

wwd.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rem Koolhaas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Vandalism#Wri#Infrastructure#Wri#The World Bank#The Bezos Earth Fund#The United Nations#Amo#The New York Times#The Oregon National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
World Bank
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Next City

LEARN-ing to Sustain a City’s Culture and Character

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an adapted excerpt of “Sustaining a City’s Culture and Character,” by Charles R. Wolfe with Tigran Haas, published by Rowman & Littlefield. In it, the authors lay out a comprehensive method (heavily dependent on context) for assessing how and why certain places are considered successful, authentic, or unique. As the world, and cities, respond to and grapple with climate change threats, public health crises, and powerful calls for social justice, understanding the through lines that connect a city to its past, to its essence, will be more important than ever.
GardeningWorld Economic Forum

How urban gardens can boost biodiversity and make cities more sustainable

Cities are now driving significant environmental problems, such as elevated pollution levels, climate change and habitat loss. This can be improved by increasing the amount of green infrastructure present, such as trees, gardens and wetlands. However, much of the urban greenery is found in privately owned gardens, meaning individual people...
Advocacysmartcitiesdive.com

WRI names Rosario, Argentina, as 'Prize for Cities' winner

The World Resources Institute (WRI) announced Tuesday that the municipality of Rosario, Argentina, won the grand prize in its Prize for Cities competition, which honors organizations and individuals with funding for projects that tackle climate change and urban inequality. WRI honored the city for its Sustainable Food Production for a...
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

City of Bend launches new monthly podcast for deep dives with leaders

The City of Bend on Friday launched its new podcast called Inside Bend. The interview-style podcast features in-depth discussions with City leaders and staff on topics that are important to life in Bend. The first episode of Inside Bend is an interview with Bend Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Trish...
Economyfinchannel.com

Lisi Development spends millions on sustainable urban development in the city

Lisi Development’s total investment in sustainable urban development has exceeded USD 150,000,000. The company continues to attract local and international investment to contribute to the development of the country’s economy. Lisi Green Town is a successful example of what proper urban planning is all about. A properly planned district and greenery sets it apart from other projects and makes it interesting to citizens.
TechnologyHPCwire

ISC21 Keynote: HPC-Powered Radar Tomography for Sustainable, Equitable Cities

ISC High Performance 2021 kicked off yesterday with a keynote from Dr. Xiaoxiang Zhu, a professor of data science and Earth observation at the Technical University of Munich. The conference, held virtually for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, featured a surprisingly COVID-light agenda, seeming to focus instead on building a better new normal than the status quo that the world left behind in 2020. To that end, Zhu’s keynote spotlighted how HPC-powered Earth observation data processing, carefully applied, has an incredible amount of transformative power.
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

ULI Welcomes New Members of the Global Board of Directors and Governing Trustees

ULI Atlanta is so pleased to share the appointment of three members to significant leadership positions in the Americas and globally for the Urban Land Institute. All three of these individuals have provided remarkable leadership to ULI Atlanta and ULI more broadly over the years in the advancement of ULI’s mission to “Shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide”. Highlights of their leadership include:
EconomyForbes

How Business Leaders Can Create A More Sustainable Impact

Conscious Marketer, VP: Global Growth & Communications at Havas Media Group. Founder of The Conscious Connoisseur. Sustainability is not just a buzzword or just a hot topic. When leaders take a conscious approach to sustainability, they can enable their businesses to thrive and grow while simultaneously contributing to solutions for some of the world’s biggest challenges.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Politicstechxplore.com

Creating a sustainable city: Time, common sense and persistence

Cities want to become more sustainable but bringing that ambition to life can be quite the challenge. Academics have to work together with urban planners to help realize sustainability transformations. But when transformation does take place, it is unlikely to come from a single radical moment of change; instead, it requires persistent small steps over time. There is always an opportunity to take such a step, according to Professor of Environmental Law Niko Soininen and collaborators. Their new paper on the challenge of finding feasible action for urban transformation was published in Urban Sustainability.
Environmentarchiproducts.com

Andreu World: A Trilogy of New Sustainable Materials

Andreu World presents a series of its own materials developed to continue advancing sustainability in the design sector: Pure ECO® 100% recycled plastics, a novel polymer of natural origin that debuts with the new Nuez Lounge BIO® lounge chair designed by Patricia Urquiola, and Circular ONE® fabric from yarn manufactured with plastics from PET bottles and waste textiles.
U.S. Politicsarxiv.org

Open government geospatial data on buildings for planning sustainable and resilient cities

As buildings are central to the social and environmental sustainability of human settlements, high-quality geospatial data are necessary to support their management and planning. Authorities around the world are increasingly collecting and releasing such data openly, but these are mostly disconnected initiatives, making it challenging for users to fully leverage their potential for urban sustainability. We conduct a global study of 2D geospatial data on buildings that are released by governments for free access, ranging from individual cities to whole countries. We identify and benchmark more than 140 releases from 28 countries containing above 100 million buildings, based on five dimensions: accessibility, richness, data quality, harmonisation, and relationships with other actors. We find that much building data released by governments is valuable for spatial analyses, but there are large disparities among them and not all instances are of high quality, harmonised, and rich in descriptive information. Our study also compares authoritative data to OpenStreetMap, a crowdsourced counterpart, suggesting a mutually beneficial and complementary relationship.
Visual Artautodesk.com

Fjord City Brings Unique Design to Sustainable Development in Norway

Oslo’s historic Bjørvika district is being completely transformed as part of the biggest urban regeneration project in Norway’s history. The 10-year Fjord City project will replace port-lands infrastructure with a new arts and culture district, which will include the Deichman Library. Lead engineering firm Multiconsult has built the district with...
Arlington, TXTimes Union

New Sustainable, Stylish Acoustical Solution announced by Fräsch

ARLINGTON, TX - Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, is pleased to debut its latest innovation in acoustical PET with the introduction of STRATAWOOD™. STRATAWOOD combines the high-performing acoustical capabilities of PET felt with the natural and pleasing aesthetic of wood. ARLINGTON,...
Politicsbetterwaterfront.org

Urban shade trees are the key to building sustainable, healthy and happy cities

Dense urban areas like Hoboken get hotter than suburban and rural areas. The sun heats up the hard surfaces of the brick, glass, concrete and asphalt. These structures absorb and reflect the heat of the sun during the day and radiate the heat throughout the night. People retreat inside their homes, offices and cars to crank up their air conditioners, emitting yet more hot air outside. This is known as the heat island effect which is exacerbated with larger buildings and fewer parks and shade trees. The extreme temperatures of this summer are setting new records. Since 2005, climate change has resulted in the ten hottest days on record, making the need to address this problem ever more urgent.
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

The New Versatile and Sustainable Chair by Lapalma

“We liked the idea of combining the open and embracing shape of the seat as seen from above with a fluid upper line, hiding the base under a generous shell with great appeal,' comments the Norwegian design duo. The soft silhouette of the armchair, which resembles the shape of a...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Tate & Lyle launches new sustainability program

LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has begun a new program to support stevia growers in China. The program aims to help growers lower the environmental impact of stevia agriculture and to gain greater economic benefit from its production. Growers will also receive mentoring through the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative certification process.
TravelTravel Weekly

New sustainable travel forum to take place in September

A new travel industry forum focused on the topic of sustainable travel will take place in-person for the first time in Portugal on September 16-17. The first World for Travel Evora Forum was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, with a virtual event held in its place, meaning the 2021 edition will be the first to be held with an audience present.

Comments / 0

Community Policy