Nationals GM and President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo looks to reach 1,000 win milestone in Game 1 of the four-game series at Miami

Dodger Insider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHP Joe Ross (3–7, 4.54) | RHP Cody Poteet (2–2, 3.90) Thu., June 24, 2021 | 7:10 p.m. | Game #72 / Road #33. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. The Washington Nationals topped the Philadelphia Phillies, 13–12, in a wild back-and-forth affair on Wednesday afternoon…Washington came back from a five-run deficit (5–0) and a four-run deficit (9–5) in the four hour, 19 minute contest.

curlyw.mlblogs.com
