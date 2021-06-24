Nationals GM and President of Baseball Operations Mike Rizzo looks to reach 1,000 win milestone in Game 1 of the four-game series at Miami

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a roll and are looking to take that momentum to our Nation’s Capitol. After getting no-hit by the Chicago Cubs last Thursday, the Dodgers have gone on a six-game winning streak. They beat the Cubs the remaining three games of that series, and then edged out the San Francisco Giants in two games to gain some spots in the highly contested NL West. The Dodgers now sit at 49-31, 1.5 games out of first, while holding the second-best record in the National League. The San Diego Padres are still close with a record of 49-33, 2.5 games out of first place.