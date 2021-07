With this week's Windows 11 Insider build release after last week's announcements, Microsoft has been throwing a party, but the Windows 11 CPU gen controversy has spoiled the celebration. In typical Microsoft fashion, the message has been derailed by the company's seemingly incoherent insistence that only 8th generation Intel chips, with similar restrictions for AMD and Qualcomm chips (note, for the sake of simplicity, we're using "8th gen" in this post to talk about the dividing line. We got it, it's not the same naming for AMD or Qualcomm chips).