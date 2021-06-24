Cancel
Monroe County, NY

Baxter: 'Absolutely there's a gang problem'

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter was blunt when asked what's behind recent city violence. "Absolutely there's a gang problem. These are not community members getting annoyed and going around and shooting each other," he said. "These are targeted - talented, I would say - assaults on other people. When you have team tactics with rifles using triangulated attack positions, chasing a guy through a crowded neighborhood, and then assassinate him at the end of it, it speaks for itself."

