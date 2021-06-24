What to Know About the Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach

One of the many benefits of a luxury resort is the myriad of amenities. From multi-story spas complete with plunge pools, treatment suites, and impeccably decorated lounge spaces to renowned resident restaurants that even the locals are dying to try, resorts can grant just about any whim its thousands of guests may have. That said, the one comfort sprawling resorts can't offer is a sense of charm that comes with a bed-and-breakfast or a quaint hotel.