Miami Beach, FL

What to Know About the Condo Building Collapse Near Miami Beach

By Tim Nelson
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 18 days ago
In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, a condo building north of Miami Beach partially collapsed. Now, local search and rescue teams are desperately hoping to find dozens of residents who remain unaccounted for. According to local officials, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call at 1:38 a.m. summoning them to Champlain Towers South, located in Surfside, Florida. An estimated 55 of the 12-story building’s more than 130 units completely gave way, collapsing into a pile of rubble.

