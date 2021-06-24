Exclusive with Olympic Softball Player

The accomplishments of Andrea Martinez this season will help to cement her into Bishop High School’s annuals as one of its most successful athletes, and she still has a year to go. In a banner year for girls athletics at Bishop, Martinez shined for the Badgers in their run to the program’s first state softball appearance. Martinez racked up strikeouts and wins throughout the season, including two district wins against Santa Gertrudis Academy. But it was her final victory of the season in Game 3 of a regional final series against the Lions that helped push the Badgers to Austin. Martinez retired nine straight batters at one point in the game to help clinch a 3-1 victory in Game 3 at the regional championship. A junior, Martinez has more than 500 strikeouts in her career and won more than 25 games this past season.