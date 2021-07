LINCOLN, Neb. — 30 Nebraska state senators have announced their opposition to health standards proposed for Nebraska schools. "Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear—they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. To our disappointment, despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objections and concerns," stated a press release that came from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.