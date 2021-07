The future betting odds have been released for a potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and challenger Ciryl Gane. Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 this past Saturday to improve to 9-0 in MMA including a 6-0 mark in the Octagon. Following the fight, Gane said that he intends to sit out and wait for a title shot against Ngannou, who is slated to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch in his first UFC heavyweight title defense. The UFC has not confirmed the Ngannou vs. Gane fight by any means, but with this matchup a future possibility, the oddsmakers have opened the odds for a potential fight between the two.