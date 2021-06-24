‘Overwatch’ Experimental Patch Notes: Nerfs For D.Va And Hitscan Heroes

Update 01.002.000 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While there isn’t any new content in update 01.002.000 for our favorite Lombax-focused game, Insomniac touched upon numerous other areas and provided us with a good amount of fixes, tweaks and lots of quality of life changes. If you are still tackling the exciting challenges the new entry of the Ratchet and Clank series offers, rest assured these will be rather helpful in your adventure. Additionally, we receive some small additions to the Photo Mode as well, so if that’s your cup of tea, go ahead and implement them to any of your pictures. The option to remove the Phantom Dash VFX and even your current armor will for sure expand your options for a great screenshot.