Friends: Courteney Cox says being only main cast member left out of Emmy nominations ‘hurt my feelings’

Courteney Cox has opened up about being the only main cast member on Friends not to get nominated for an Emmy Award during the show’s run.

Howard Stern asked her about that moment in her career during a recent interview on his SiriusXM show .

Throughout Friends ’ 10 seasons, Cox turned her character Monica Geller into an icon, enabling viewers to identify with Monica’s quirks and delivering some of the show’s most memorable lines.

Despite these achievements, she was the only one of the sitcom’s six actors not to score an Emmy nomination for her work on the show. Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc all received one or several each.

“It always hurt my feelings,” Cox told Stern when he asked her about it, according to Entertainment Weekly . “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

Eventually, though, Cox earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for her work in the series Cougar Town .

“The only thing that made me feel good – because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades – I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year [out] – a Golden Globe,” she told Stern. “And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me.”

Cox was speaking to Stern with Kudrow and Aniston, who reminisced about an unnamed Friends guest star whom she said appeared to think he was “above” being on the show.