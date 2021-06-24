Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

As Georgia quits federal jobless aid, many to lose payments

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYMoJ_0aeR6dG600
Marcellus Rowe, 29, talks about the prospect of losing federal unemployment aid at a protest outside the Georgia Department of Labor, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Atlanta. Rowe says he's not sure how he will pay his rent and utilities without the aid. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Like more than 165,000 other Georgians, Amy Bielawski will make one more claim this week for special unemployment benefits. But then the Tucker resident will be on her own, as Georgia withdraws from programs that pay benefits to people who normally aren’t eligible.

Georgia could keep using federal funding to pay the benefits through Sept. 6. But like 21 other Republican-led states, Georgia announced it was withdrawing from some or all of the programs early. Nine other states are ending benefits by the end of this week.

In addition to the special unemployment benefits, Georgia is also quitting the special $300-a-week federal supplement that goes to everyone drawing jobless benefits, which also goes to another 56,000 people getting regular state unemployment benefits.

Labor Commissioner Mark Butler and Gov. Brian Kemp say the moves are needed because they’re hearing from employers who are having trouble finding workers. They say the federal benefits mean businesses have to compete with relatively high pay to remain on unemployment.

“It’s time to go back to work,” Butler said Thursday. “We can’t keep going down this road forever.”

But Bielawski, an entertainer for 27 years, said companies and others aren’t yet scheduling the parties that are the bread-and-butter of her livelihood as a performer and booking agent for others.

“Some things are coming back, but entertainment is one of those things that is last on the list,” said the 56-year-old Bielawski, who calls herself “a fire-eater and a face-painter.”

Bielawski is one of many who has benefited from the expansion of unemployment benefits during the pandemic. As someone who works from contract to contract, she said she’s never qualified for unemployment before. But Congress created a new program, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, aimed at people who aren’t usually eligible, including independent contractors, gig workers, or employees of nonprofits. So Bielawski said she’s had a regular income that allowed her to cover her mortgage, property taxes and home insurance.

“It was quite wonderful, really,” said Bielawski, who said her income suffered for years during and after the Great Recession.

Now she’s trying to avoid new expenses, saying she had been exploring buying health insurance, but stopped. She said she feels betrayed by Butler and Kemp’s decision to pull out.

“Don’t tell me you’re going to keep this going and send me this lovely letter and then stab me in the back,” Bielawski said.

Federal data shows that private sector job openings and firms unable to fill jobs were at record levels in May, as was the rate at which people were voluntarily quitting jobs, presumably to move to a job they liked better. But a relatively low share of the prime working-age population is currently working, and some people are still stuck working part time who would like more hours.

Butler said he will judge the success of the move if more people enter the labor force and more people get jobs in coming months. He says he’s not trying to be punitive.

“I want them all to be successful,” Butler said. “I want them all to get good jobs.”

Georgia is also reinstating the requirement that unemployment beneficiaries prove they are actively looking for a new job. That means registering with the state’s online system. But Butler said it appears few new people have registered in recent weeks.

Others say there’s no proof that that people are staying out of the labor market because of the enhanced benefits. Andrew Stettner, who studies unemployment for the Century Foundation, said the number of jobless claimaints is falling even as benefits have continued.

“Too many leaders continue to peddle the myth that unemployment benefits are ‘paying people not to work,’” Stettner said. “But the reality is that unemployment benefits are provided to those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, and ought to last until workers can find new jobs — which millions have already done in 2021.”

Georgia business groups, though, have welcomed the end of the benefits. Nathan Humphrey, the Georgia director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said earlier this month that many businesses are operating at reduced capacity because they can’t find enough people to work.

“The people who are standing up saying the unemployment benefits have nothing to do with this problem, they have their head in the sand,” Butler said.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Ap#Georgians#Republican#Labor#Congress#The Century Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Jobs
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Expanded jobless benefits will continue into August

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal enhanced unemployment benefits will continue in Maryland at least through August, the state labor secretary testified Monday during a hearing related to two lawsuits seeking the continuation of the benefits. News outlets report that Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson told a Baltimore judge that federal benefits, including...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Mississippi gets nearly $13 million for rural Covid fight

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hospitals in rural areas will receive nearly $13 million in federal funding to help fight the coronavirus, according to a news release. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving $12,918,800 through its Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program to 50 small rural hospitals in the state, according to the release from the White House. Hospitals can use the money to expand access to testing in rural areas as well as for other coronavirus mitigation efforts needed in their communities.
Jackson, MSPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge nears decision on future of state mental health system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Michael Hogan was appointed by a federal judge to help craft a plan for the future of Mississippi’s embattled mental health care system, he planned to tour community mental health centers in-person to see the state’s services in action. He hoped to speak to patients and employees — perspectives he said would be vital in charting the Department of Mental Health’s path forward.

Comments / 11

Community Policy