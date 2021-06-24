Candace Marie Stewart’s Black in Corporate Initiative Partners with Kering
Last summer during what can be described as a period of racial awakening, there was an influx of Black professionals shining light on the happenings at some of the industry’s biggest companies. The stories highlight that traditional office culture wasn’t made with Black employees in mind. In order to help bridge the gap, social media consultant and Parsons professor Candace Marie Stewart created Black in Corporate (BIC) to champion for change where it’s needed most. Now, on the cusp of the initiative’s first anniversary, BIC has announced a new partnership with Kering, complete with a virtual mentoring program.www.harpersbazaar.com