From Tristan Thompson to Lamar Odom — Here Are All the Men Khloe Kardashian Has Ever Dated

Khloé Kardashian has had a few very special men in her life over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated NBA players to rappers to radio jockeys. Her most recent breakup was with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter named True.

The pair have had a rocky on-and-off relationship since 2016 and parted ways again in June 2021 due to his alleged infidelity. An insider previously revealed to In Touch that the Kardashian clan has “rallied around” Khloé’s decision to “move on” from the basketball player.

All members of the Kar-Jenner brood “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go,” the source added. “As much as they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” they have shown Khloé full support in her choice to end the relationship.

A separate insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in June that Khloé “was trying to have more children.” However, due to the split, the plans for baby number 2 with Tristan are “off the table.”

“It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place,” the insider added. According to the source, Khloé “really wanted” Tristan “to be the father of True’s sibling.” However, after this last breakup, “it just seems like it’s time to move on.”

The reality star opened up about Tristan during part two of the KUWTK reunion special.

“You know, Tristan and I definitely are not perfect,” she explained at the time. “But it’s also like Kourtney [Kardashian] said, I get when you open up your personal life to so many people too, you hear so much outside noise as well.”

The Revenge Body star was also married at one point to Lakers player Lamar Odom. Their relationship and subsequent divorce was featured heavily on the show with the duo even starring in their own 2011 spinoff, Khloé and Lamar.

In a 2016 blog post, Khloé got super real about what she looks for in a man. She wrote, “I find a lot of different things sexy in a man. Obviously, I have to be physically attracted to some degree, but I’ve learned that really comes and goes. If the guy doesn’t have a good personality, then the physical connection will get old REALLY quickly!”

“I like a man with a sense of humor. I’m really silly and goofy, so I need someone who can appreciate that and serve it back to me,” she said. “But I don’t want him to be too out-there and so quirky that we don’t share the same kind of jokes, LOL.”

