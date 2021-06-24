Demon Slayer Movie Tops Frozen 2 for 1st-Week Animated Blu-Ray/DVD Sales Record

Lamberto Bava’s possessive creatures will be invading your home video systems, and bringing a bunch of special features with them. Synapse Films will issue Bava’s DEMONS, in which a movie-theater audience is terrorized by supernatural creatures spawned by the film they’re watching, and DEMONS 2, in which the fiends emerge from a televised film to attack the residents of an apartment building, as a 4K Ultra HD double feature. Releasing October 19, this limited-edition (6,000 units) all-region set features new 4K restorations of both movies from the original 35mm camera negatives, presented in 2160p 1.66:1 widescreen and Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), with limited-edition O-card/slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon, and reversible cover art. The package includes a reproduction of the original movie ticket from DEMONS, a special DEMONS 2 birthday party invitation and a fold-out poster of the DEMONS artwork BY Wes Benscoter. The complete contents of the discs are: