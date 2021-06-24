Cancel
Movies

Demon Slayer Movie Tops Frozen 2 for 1st-Week Animated Blu-Ray/DVD Sales Record

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train recently released on Blu-ray/DVD and fans are already eating it up. According to a translation by Anime News Network, the film was ranked #1 and #2 (for the regular and limited edition releases) on both Oricon’s Blu-ray Disc and DVD weekly ranking charts when it debuted on June 16.

MoviesPosted by
Forbes

‘Demon Slayer,’ Now Tops On VOD, Was 2020’s Most Unlikely Box Office Champion

For those periodically keeping track of the VOD marketplace, Funimation’s blockbuster release of Demon Slayer: The Movie Mugan Train made a splashy post-theatrical debut last weekend. The fantastical, R-rated anime action melodrama became the first movie to gross $400 million in Japan alone when it debuted theatrically in October of last year, dethroning Spirited Away as that market’s biggest-grossing title. It opened domestically on April 23 alongside Mortal Kombat as the latter flick opened with $23.3 million. The anime film, released in dubbed and English subtitled prints, opened with $21 million in just 1,600 theaters, scoring the biggest Fri-Sun per-screen average since Sonic the Hedgehog in February of 2020.
ComicsAnime News Network

Demon Slayer's 'Kimetsu Gakuen' Spinoff Anime Shorts Get Manga

Hell Warden Higuma's Natsuki Hokami draws manga premiering on August 4. This year's 31st issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the "Kimetsu Gakuen!" spinoff anime shorts based on Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga will get their own manga series. The new manga,...
TV & VideosAnime News Network

Demon Slayer Film Tops 2 U.S. Streaming Charts

Film ranks #1 on Google Play & Vudu, #5 on FandangoNOW, #7 on Apple TV/iTunes. The entertainment news source IndieWire reported on Tuesday that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime has ranked #1 on the Google Play and Vudu streaming platforms in the United States. In addition, the film ranked at #5 on FandangoNOW and #7 on Apple TV/iTunes.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Feast Your Eyes on PS5 Footage of Anime Adaptation Demon Slayer

It’s one of the biggest media properties in Asia right now, so understandably there’s a lot of enthusiasm revolving around the awkwardly named Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles. And here’s some PlayStation 5 gameplay which is sure to whet the appetite of franchise fans – it’s your typical CyberConnect2 arena brawler, but it’s sure got plenty of pizazz to it.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

“DEMONS” and “DEMONS 2” tearing onto new UHD/Blu-ray special editions this Halloween from Synapse

Lamberto Bava’s possessive creatures will be invading your home video systems, and bringing a bunch of special features with them. Synapse Films will issue Bava’s DEMONS, in which a movie-theater audience is terrorized by supernatural creatures spawned by the film they’re watching, and DEMONS 2, in which the fiends emerge from a televised film to attack the residents of an apartment building, as a 4K Ultra HD double feature. Releasing October 19, this limited-edition (6,000 units) all-region set features new 4K restorations of both movies from the original 35mm camera negatives, presented in 2160p 1.66:1 widescreen and Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), with limited-edition O-card/slipcover packaging featuring new artwork by Juan José Saldarriaga and Chris MacGibbon, and reversible cover art. The package includes a reproduction of the original movie ticket from DEMONS, a special DEMONS 2 birthday party invitation and a fold-out poster of the DEMONS artwork BY Wes Benscoter. The complete contents of the discs are:
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Lionsgate Home Entertainment have set an August 10th, 2021 release date for Occupation: Rainfall on Blu-ray and DVD. Pre-order Occupation: Rainfall on Blu-ray and Digital combo at Amazon. Occupation: Rainfall is...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Schedules Summer Anime Event Ahead of Season 2

Demon Slayer is without a doubt one of the most popular series in anime. From Japan to the United States and beyond, the hit series has become a bonafide phenomenon. Of course, this is why all eyes are on the show's second season as work is still being done on the project. And soon, it seems fans will get an update on the series at last!
Comicsepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Anime Studio Apologizes After Tax Fraud Indictment

There is little doubt that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise has been a huge success in the past few years. For instance, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train just reached a major milestone as it became the highest-grossing anime film of all time. Despite its...
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 29th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 29th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy Wonka 4k, His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season, Drunk History: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
MoviesTheHDRoom

Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Bound for 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Next Month

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Disney and Pixar’s Luca is making the leap from Disney+ to physical home media formats this summer. Look for the watery animated adventure beginning August 3rd, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer Shinobu Kocho Nendoroid Pre-orders Open This Week

The next Demon Slayer Nendoroid will be Shinobu Kocho, and pre-orders will open on July 8, 2021. Ahead of her official debut in the store, Good Smile Company’s Kahotan offered insight into what people can expect from the figure. Kahotan also shared an array of photos taken of the figure in different poses and in different accessories.

