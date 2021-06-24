Cancel
What Is Kokeshi? Discover the Historic Art of Japan's Handmade Wooden Dolls

By Emma Taggart
mymodernmet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan is known for celebrating all things adorable. The country’s kawaii culture is believed to have begun after World War II, when famously cute characters adorned countless products. However, Japan’s affection for lovable figures actually dates back to the 1800s. Kokeshi are traditional wooden dolls that were first made by craftsmen during the end of the Edo period; and today, they’re celebrated icons of Japanese folk art.

