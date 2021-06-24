What Is Kokeshi? Discover the Historic Art of Japan’s Handmade Wooden Dolls
Japan is known for celebrating all things adorable. The country’s kawaii culture is believed to have begun after World War II, when famously cute characters adorned countless products. However, Japan’s affection for lovable figures actually dates back to the 1800s. Kokeshi are traditional wooden dolls that were first made by craftsmen during the end of the Edo period; and today, they’re celebrated icons of Japanese folk art.mymodernmet.com