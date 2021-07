Last Friday night’s CIF-SS Division 3 championship at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field saw the Millikan baseball team make history in front of a loud and rowdy Long Beach crowd as the Rams shut out Arlington to win the Division 3 title, 2-0. It’s the sixth CIF-SS title in Millikan baseball history and the first since 1992.

The post Game of the Week: CIF baseball championship, Millikan vs. Arlington appeared first on Long Beach Post .