Business

Metamaterial Inc (MMAT)

investing.com
 18 days ago

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Metamaterial Inc MMAT.CD :* METAMATERIAL ACQUIRES ASSETS AND IP OF SWISS LENS MANUFACTURER INTERGLASS. Dec 14 (Reuters) - Metamaterial Inc MMAT.CD :* METAMATERIAL APPOINTS KENNETH L. RICE AS CFO AND EVP. Dec 14 (Reuters) - Metamaterial Inc MMAT.CD :* METAMATERIAL AND TORCHLIGHT SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

Wilcon Depot Inc (WLCON)

Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures. Wilcon Depot, Inc. is an improvement and construction supplies retailer. The Company operates through trading business segment. The Company’s spectrum of product offerings includes local and international brands of tiles and flooring, plumbing and sanitary wares, electrical and lighting products, hardware and tools, furniture, furnishings and houseware, paints, and building materials, among others. The Company also offers products, such as appliances, automotives, doors and moldings, home interior, outdoor living and plumbing. The Company offers services, such as air-conditioned shops, ample parking spaces, coffee shops (for depot outlets), delivery services, interior design consultation, recreation corner for children, tile-cutting services, product installations and repairs. The Company operates approximately 40 stores nationwide and offers its products through over two retail formats, namely the Depot store format and Home Essentials store format.
investing.com

Emperador Inc (EMP)

May 11 (Reuters) - Emperador Inc EMP.PS : * NET INCOME UP 43% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 2.1 BILLION PESOS INFIRSTQUARTER OF 2021 * REVENUES ROSE BY 13% TO 12.1 BILLION PESOS IN... April 13 (Reuters) - Emperador Inc EMP.PS : * SHALL BE AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE UP TO 1.00 BILLION PESOSWORTHOF COMMON SHARESSource text for Eikon: company coverage: EMP.PS.
investing.com

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (GGA)

April 20 (Reuters) - Goldgroup Mining Inc GGA.TO :* GOLDGROUP PROVIDES A LEGAL UPDATE* GOLDGROUP MINING INC - MAY NOW PURSUE USD $1.1 MILLION BOND THAT DYNAUSA POSTED FOR... April 8 (Reuters) - Goldgroup Mining Inc GGA.TO :* GOLDGROUP ANNOUNCES MEXICAN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ORDER TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES UNTIL APRIL 30, 2020...
investing.com

Netlist Inc (NLST)

Solid State drive manufacturer Netlist (OTC:NLST) has been one of the best performing semiconductor stocks, with triple digit price gains over the past year, and more than 140%... Memory and storage products and solutions provider Netlist Inc. entered into key agreements with SK hynix Inc. These include a patent cross-license...
StreetInsider.com

iPure Labs, Inc. (IPLB) Partners with Mark Vogel

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iPure Labs, Inc. (OTC: IPLB) announced today that the company has signed a Definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Vogel Acquisitions, LLC to partner on commercial real estate opportunities in Maryland and surrounding areas.
Posted by
TheStreet

Kofile Acquires DPS (Data Preservation Solutions, Inc.)

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kofile, a company that is transforming the way people experience local government, today announced the successful acquisition of Data Preservation Solutions, Inc. (DPS), a trusted provider of document restoration, preservation, indexing, and imaging services for local governments throughout Texas. DPS products and services will be combined with Kofile Services, the business line of Kofile dedicated to preservation, imaging and indexing of records and data for local governments.
coleofduty.com

Automotive Rain Sensing Wiper System Market Trends and Demand to 2026 | GENERAL ELECTRIC, DANAHER, PERKINELMER

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Automotive Rain Sensing Wiper System Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Automotive Rain Sensing Wiper System Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Automotive Rain Sensing Wiper System processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
investing.com

Is It Time To Watch The Agricultural Tech Trend?

Supply chain issues have become a common term heard throughout 2021 now that companies are struggling to bring back pre-pandemic supply levels. With that said, scaling supply is not so easy and takes time. This is especially tough within the agricultural space which operates on cycles and can take multiple...
modernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Sells $1,023,717.54 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Shares of NYSE:ADI traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $167.55. The company’s...
investing.com

Energy Action Ltd (EAX)

June 30 (Reuters) - Energy Action Ltd EAX.AX :* CBA AGREED TO WAIVE EVENT OF DEFAULT UNDER FACILITY AGREEMENT RESULTING FROM BREACH BY CO OF GEARING RATIO. April 6 (Reuters) - Energy Action Ltd EAX.AX :* ENERGY ACTION LTD WITHDRAWS ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE* REMAINING 3 BOARD MEMBERS VOLUNTEERED TO CUT THEIR REMUNERATION BY 20% FOR...
Las Vegas Herald

3D Food Printing Market to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027

The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for 3D food printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer's preferences and needs by customizing the food products.
houstonmirror.com

Chromatography Resins Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2020 To 2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.
investing.com

Trisura Group Ltd (TSU)

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.31%. Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the IT, Clean Technology and Materials sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto,... Forget About Meme Stocks! 2 High-Growth Stocks That Are a...
bostonnews.net

Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.
coleofduty.com

Bio-Based Chemicals Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | DOW Chemical, Genomatica, Myriant

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Bio-Based Chemicals processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
investing.com

Switzerland Producer Price Index (PPI) MoM

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It is a leading indicator of consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the CHF, while a lower than...
investing.com

France fines Google 500 million euros over copyright row

PARIS (Reuters) -France's antitrust watchdog slapped a 500 million euro ($593 million) fine on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply with the regulator's orders on how to conduct talks with the country's news publishers in a row over copyright. The fine comes amid increasing international pressure on...
coleofduty.com

Digital Retail Marketing Market SWOT Analysis by Dynamics to 2026 | Parexel, OpenClinica, BayaTree

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Digital Retail Marketing Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Digital Retail Marketing processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global SMD Zener Diode Market 2021 Research & Output With Latest Research | Future Development by – Vishay, On semiconductor, NXP

Global SMD Zener Diode Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the SMD Zener Diode market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the SMD Zener Diode market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the SMD Zener Diode market report.
investing.com

Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has opened offices in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged...

