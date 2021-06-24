Metamaterial Inc (MMAT)

Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures. Wilcon Depot, Inc. is an improvement and construction supplies retailer. The Company operates through trading business segment. The Company’s spectrum of product offerings includes local and international brands of tiles and flooring, plumbing and sanitary wares, electrical and lighting products, hardware and tools, furniture, furnishings and houseware, paints, and building materials, among others. The Company also offers products, such as appliances, automotives, doors and moldings, home interior, outdoor living and plumbing. The Company offers services, such as air-conditioned shops, ample parking spaces, coffee shops (for depot outlets), delivery services, interior design consultation, recreation corner for children, tile-cutting services, product installations and repairs. The Company operates approximately 40 stores nationwide and offers its products through over two retail formats, namely the Depot store format and Home Essentials store format.