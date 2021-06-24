Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona’s Cindy McCain picked by Biden as UN food ambassador

By Jane Norman
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday tapped Arizona’s Cindy McCain, the widow of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with the rank of ambassador.

Earlier this year, Arizona Republicans voted to censure Cindy McCain and two other members of the state’s GOP, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey.

McCain broke with the Republican Party and endorsed Biden for president in 2020. She delivered a virtual endorsement for Biden at the Democratic convention last year.

Former President Donald Trump had repeatedly attacked the late John McCain, a maverick Republican and his party’s unsuccessful 2008 nominee for president.

Cindy McCain also has disavowed an audit in Arizona of the 2020 election results, Forbes reported.

In a statement released by the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, where she chairs the Board of Trustees and is a member of the Human Trafficking Council, McCain said she was honored to be selected.

“The United States has long been a leader in the fight against hunger and malnutrition worldwide,” she said. “I care deeply about the effectiveness and capacity of the Rome-based food agencies to tackle these challenges. My work at the Institute has shown me the power of committed action to mobilize action for change to benefit the world’s most vulnerable.”

Josette Sheeran, executive chairman of the McCain Institute Board of Trustees and former head of the UN World Food Program, also offered praise.

“Cindy McCain has long demonstrated her commitment to humanitarian action and the world’s urgently hungry,” said Sheeran.

According to a biography supplied by the White House, McCain is chairwoman and director of the Hensley Beverage Company in Phoenix. In addition to her positions at the institute, she is a member of the Leadership Council at the Too Small to Fail Initiative in New York and a member of the Phoenix Mayor’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Southern California.

McCain’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

“Cindy McCain is a demonstrated humanitarian, civic leader, and a terrific choice to represent America’s work with the United Nations combating famine and hunger crises around the world,” Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, said in a statement. “As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy’s leadership will prove even more important to the world’s vulnerable populations. I look forward to supporting her nomination, and I know she will make Arizona – and America – proud.”

The post Arizona’s Cindy McCain picked by Biden as UN food ambassador appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

80
Followers
289
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Mccain
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeff Flake
Person
Cindy Mccain
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccain Institute#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#Democratic#Arizona State University#The Board Of Trustees#The Un World Food Program#The White House#The Leadership Council#The Phoenix Mayor#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden picked 'best of many poor choices' in Afghanistan, says Senate Armed Services chair

WASHINGTON — Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., defended the U.S. withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan on Sunday, arguing that the move represented the "best of many poor choices." Reed, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that while critics have assailed the pullout as a signal of defeat, the U.S. had achieved its goals to "a great degree" during nearly two decades of military operations.
Los Angeles, CAWashington Post

Biden taps Eric Garcetti for India ambassador post

President Biden plans to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to serve as ambassador to India and Denise Bauer, a former ambassador to Belgium and prominent Biden donor, to serve as ambassador to France, the White House announced Friday. Garcetti, who has been mayor since 2013, was a prominent surrogate...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s Border Patrol pick could start an era of immigration reform

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump went to the southern border to meet with local officials to discuss immigration. It was an odd, theatrical affair. Down to the navy blue suit and red tie, Trump conducted himself as if he were still in the White House, a president being briefed on issues of national security. He was surrounded by some of his former immigration allies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), always willing to oblige, sat alongside Trump. “We have a sick country. It’s sick in elections, and it’s sick on the border,” Trump said, offering a cocktail of his two favorite topics.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy