6-2-1-3 In the Saturday evening opener, a competitive, open one-turn allowance dash for boys, #6 Inspiring Justice (6-5) was sharp second to gritty Rocket Appeal last out in local debut and looks to regain winning ways here with favorable outside draw for trainer Joseph Taylor. #2 Barnstorm (5-1) has been second in each of last four starts over the strip and figures to continue that trend in this spot for trainer Mark Racconelli. #1 Epic West (4-1) won last against $5,000 claimers and makes jump back to allowance company for trainer Kevin Patterson. #3 On The Lam (5-2) has been idle for a year but looms a threat if ready for trainer Mike Geralis.