Upwardly Mobile: Ryan McEvoy, Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte CPAs P.C.

By Upwardly Mobile submission
Times Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan McEvoy, CPA, has recently been named a Shareholder for Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C. (TBC). The promotion took place on April 1. McEvoy joined in 2009. McEvoy with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Siena College, manages accounting and tax engagements for a diverse client base, focused in manufacturing, construction, distribution, renewable energy, and technology. McEvoy is actively involved in the Firm’s internal manufacturing committee. McEvoy enjoys traveling with his family and is an avid follower of the Yankees and Knicks. He has a 1-year-old son and a 7-year-old black lab mix that keep him happily busy at home.

