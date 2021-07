Perverse Statutory Construction Allows A Government Conservator To Loot The Property That It Manages For Its Beneficiaries. For many years, I worked as an advisor to a number of hedge funds with positions in preferred and common stock of Fannie and Freddie. But no longer. The question that was raised then, and which has been answered decisively in Collins v. Yellen, as of June 23, 2021, is whether these preferred and common shareholders of Fannie and Freddie could undo the so-called “net worth sweep” (NWS) that the United States Treasury and the Federal Housing Financial Agency (FHFA) jointly adopted in August 2012 in the Third Amendment to the basic Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (SPSPA) of September 2008.