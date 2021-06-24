Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Freaks’ Filmmakers to Direct Rock Climbing Thriller ‘Deadpoint’ for Spyglass (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear, the production and management concern that last year had 'Mulan' and 'My Spy' as pandemic hits, are producing the thriller. Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, the filmmaking duo behind the cult indie sci-fi hit Freaks, have signed on to direct Deadpoint, a rock climbing thriller for Spyglass Media Group.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dern
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Lexy Kolker
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Film#Freaks#Mulan#Spyglass Media Group#Abc Family#Well Go Usa#Tnt#Lipovsky Stein#Universal#Disney Channel#Mech#Verve Ground Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesTelegraph

Geena Davis is right – the female-led film revolution never happened

What happened to the female-led film revolution? It was promised but it never happened, says Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis. “There are going to be so many movies starring women, about women, female road pictures, whatever,” she recalled of the excitement following the iconic movie’s release. “I’m thinking, hot dog, let’s sit back and wait for all this magic change to happen. We’re still waiting. It really did not happen.”
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Action Thriller Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Antonio Banderas has been more than familiar with the action genre dating back over a quarter of a century, when he followed up his two Hollywood breakthrough roles in Philadelphia and Interview with the Vampire with a charismatic performance in Robert Rodriguez’s explosive Desperado. In the decades since, the Spanish...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell and Others Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller ‘Havoc’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Havoc,” an action thriller starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, has rounded out its cast. In addition to the previously announced Hardy and Whitaker, the Netflix movie will also feature Timothy Olyphant, “Training Day” and “The Umbrella Academy” actor Justin Cornwell, star of the upcoming Edgar Wright horror film “Last Night in Soho” Jessie Mei Li and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda, “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia” actor Luis Guzmán, “Headshot” star Sunny Pang, and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Fin’ Documentary Trailer: Eli Roth Calls This His Scariest Film

Discovery+ recently picked up Eli Roth’s shark documentary, Fin, and just released the official trailer. The streaming service plans to debut the film written, directed, and executive produced by Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel) on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 during Shark Week. Fin‘s a Lionsgate and Pilgrim Media Group production...
MoviesScreendaily

Blue Finch boards sales on Vince Vaughn comedy ‘North Hollywood’ (exclusive)

The UK’s Blue Finch Films has acquired international rights to Mikey Alfred’s coming-of-age comedy North Hollywood starring Vince Vaughn from US production company Illegal Civ. Blue Finch is selling the film at the ongoing Pre-Cannes Screenings. North Hollywood is Alfred’s directorial debut; he was a co-producer on Jonah Hill’s Mid90s,...
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Adam Deacon Returns to Filmmaking With Next Directorial Effort ‘Sumotherhood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Deacon, the BAFTA-winning star of British indie dramas “Kidulthood” and “Adulthood,” will take on his next directorial project with “Sumotherhood.”. Billed as an urban action comedy, the film sees Deacon reteaming with Michael Vu, with whom he collaborated on the 2011 film “Anuvahood” — his first turn in the director’s seat. Joining them for the new project is writing partner and comedy performer Jazzie Zonzolo.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Gerard Butler Headlines Action Thriller 'Chase,' Voltage Pictures Swoops For International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Gerard Butler (“Greenland”), Jaimie Alexander (“Thor: The Dark World”), Russell Hornsby (“Creed II”) and Ethan Embry (“First Man”) have wrapped principal photography on director Brian Goodman’s action-thriller “Chase,” with Voltage Pictures swooping for international rights. Voltage, which will co-rep U.S. rights with CAA, will introduce the project to buyers immediately,...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Moonfall' Studio AGC Launches Supernatural Thriller 'Consecration' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Moonfall” co-producer and sales agent AGC Studios is launching the Christopher Smith-directed supernatural thriller “Consecration.”. Stuart Ford’s independent studio will fully finance and co-produce the pic alongside BigScope Films and Moonriver Content. The movie turns on events following the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother. There, she soon uncovers murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.
MoviesNPR

Director Richard Donner, A Pioneer In The Action-Adventure Genre, Has Died

Hollywood is paying tribute to legendary director and producer Richard Donner, whose career spanned more than five decades and who died Monday. Some of his best-known movies include "Superman," starring Christopher Reeve, "The Goonies" and the "Lethal Weapon" franchise. He was 91. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has this appreciation. ELIZABETH BLAIR,...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'First Cow's' John Magaro Leads Ensemble Cast of Southern Thriller 'All the Names We Buried' (EXCLUSIVE)

Originally planned to shoot in early 2020, before COVID-19 lockdowns made that an impossibility, director Thomas Torrey’s “All the Names We Buried” is pitching in the Proof of Concept section of the Frontieres Platform at the Cannes Marché du Film, looking to reignite the project’s pre-COVID buzz and recuperate lost financing. In a move likely to aid those goals, Torrey has shared with Variety that “First Cow” lead John Magaro, one of indie cinema’s hottest actors going today, will star in the film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy