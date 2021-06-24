Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Clippers-Suns: FS1's Skip Bayless Predicts Game 3

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 18 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns will play Game 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

On Thursday morning, FS1's Skip Bayless gave his prediction for the game, and the clip can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 3 on Thursday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
Related
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBABleacher Report

Chris Paul, Monty Williams Were 'Ticked Off' Devin Booker Was an All-NBA Snub

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and veteran point guard Chris Paul were not pleased to see Devin Booker left off the All-NBA teams that were announced Tuesday. "He and I were both ticked off last night that Booker wasn't on the All-NBA team. That's pretty much a joke," Williams told reporters. "And I'm beside myself that we didn't have anybody on the All-Defensive team."
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.

