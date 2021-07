Despite the many flaws associated with general manager Al Avila’s front office, more recently their pursuit of amateur talent in the draft has regained some goodwill from the fanbase. His 2018 and 2019 draft classes were generally well-received and the truncated 2020 edition was regarded by national media as one of the best in the sport. Detroit will enter the 2021 MLB draft with plenty of pressure on to make the right selection with their first pick. With no signs of a high rolling payroll on the horizon, this draft may have huge repercussions for their ability to build a sustainable winner.