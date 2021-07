Atlanta chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, and James Beard Award finalist Kevin Gillespie whips up a couple of his seasonal favorites in partnership with Atlanta Market and Atlanta Magazine’s HOME. Inspired by Tiki cuisine, his Char Sui Pork—also known as Chinese BBQ Pork—is a pork shoulder marinated in honey, soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and sherry and grilled to caramelized perfection. A fruity Mai Tai, the signature rum cocktail at Tiki-chic Trader Vic’s restaurants, is the ideal accompaniment. (Trivia: One of only two remaining Trader Vic’s restaurants in the U.S. is located in the Hilton Atlanta.) In this entertaining and informative kitchen demo, Chef Gillespie shares some tricks of the trade and even reveals a couple of secret ingredients that take summertime dining to the next level.