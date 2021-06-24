NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has a Bold Reaction

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 on Wednesday evening in Milwaukee.

On Thursday morning on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith had very high praise for the Hawks, and the clip of Smith can be seen in a post below from First Take's Twitter account.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball