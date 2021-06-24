Cancel
Boston, MA

Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn Undergoes Hip Surgery After Fall

By Kelly Garrity
NECN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Boston Mayor Ray Flynn was hospitalized and underwent a hip replacement surgery after a fall in South Boston this weekend, his family said Thursday. Flynn fell on East 4th Street Saturday while walking with his wife, Catherine, the family's statement said. The Boston Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived to help and brought Flynn to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent the surgery on Monday.

