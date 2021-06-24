Cancel
Jury sides with CVS, accused of overcharging insurance customers

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
People walk by a CVS Pharmacy store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - A jury has sided with CVS Pharmacy Inc in a class action accusing the pharmacy chain of systematically overcharging people who bought certain generic drugs using insurance rather than cash.

In a verdict handed down Wednesday following a trial that lasted a little more two weeks, the jury found that CVS did not violate the consumer protection laws of Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts or New York, declining to award any damages to subclasses of plaintiffs in each of those states.

"We are pleased that the jury recognized that CVS Pharmacy did not overcharge consumers, and that we provided the correct usual and customary prices for insurance claims," said Mike DeAngelis, a spokesperson for CVS, which was represented by Grant Geyerman of Williams & Connolly.

Bonny Sweeney of Hausfeld, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in 2015, centers on a discount program called Health Savings Pass the company introduced in 2008 for people buying generic drugs without insurance. The program made about 400 generic drugs available for less than $12 for a 90-day supply to members who paid an annual fee.

The drugs in the program included the beta blocker carvedilol, diabetes drug metformin and anticoagulant warfarin. The complaint alleged that CVS launched the program to compete with rivals Walmart Inc and Target Corp, which began selling generic drugs for similarly low prices in 2006.

At the same time, the plaintiffs claimed, CVS inflated the "usual and customary" drug prices it reported to pharmacy benefit managers, which negotiate reimbursement rates between pharmacies, drug companies and insurers. The plaintiffs said that the usual and customary price should have been the discounted price, since that was the price for most cash-paying customers.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, in 2017 granted summary judgment to CVS, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case in 2019, finding that the judge improperly relied on testimony from PBMs that CVS did not misrepresent prices to them.

The appeals court found that the plaintiffs' case did not depend on whether the PBMs believed CVS misrepresented the prices, but on whether it did so according to its contracts with PBMs, which it said was a question for a jury.

The case is Corcoran v. CVS Pharmacy Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:15-cv-03504.

For plaintiffs: Bonny Sweeney of Hausfeld and Robert Gilmore of Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner

For CVS: Grant Geyerman of Williams & Connolly

