Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Alan Jackson Almost Recorded One of Zac Brown Band's Biggest Songs

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Zac Brown Band's biggest songs is the band's 2008 single "Chicken Fried," but it turns out the track was almost recorded by another artist. Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown wrote "Chicken Fried" with Wyatt Durrette in the early 2000s, and it was later recorded and released as a radio single in 2006 by Georgia country group the Lost Trailers. Brown asked that the song be take off the radio, as it was recorded with the understanding that it would not be a single, and Alan Jackson expressed interest in recording the gratitude-filled track.

popculture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Durrette
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#September 11 Attacks#The Lost Trailers#Foundation#Riaa#Chicken Fried#Marine#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

32 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Signs His First Recording Contract

June 26, 1989, might have seemed like any other day in Nashville, but it was actually one of those watershed moments that only reveals itself in retrospect. A struggling young country singer named Alan Jackson signed his first recording contract that day -- 32 years ago today -- launching one of the most celebrated country music careers of all time. The photo above, from Jackson's private collection, shows the aspiring young singer with Tim DuBois, then-president of Arista Records, and Barry Coburn, Jackson's manager at the time.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
Newnan, GAantiMUSIC

Alan Jackson's Where I Come From Benefit Performance Streaming Online

Alan Jackson's special "Where I Come From" hometown benefit concert this past weekend was a huge success and video of his headline performance is available to view online for a few more hours. Jackson headlined the special concert event in his hometown of Newnan, Georgia this past Saturday, June 26th,...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson Plays One of His Classic Hits in an Unforgettable Performance for PBS Special

Alan Jackson helped people across the country celebrate Independence Day in style. He did so by taking part in PBS’s A Capitol Fourth. That TV special was a little different this year. It wasn’t one star-studded concert. Instead, all of the performers on the show taped their songs in advance. They performed in venues that were fitting for the songs they were singing. For instance, Jimmy Buffett played from a beach. Jackson recorded his performance from Nashville’s Mother Church, the legendary Ryman Auditorium.
MusicBillboard

Metallica, George Strait & Eric Church to Headline ATLive: Exclusive

Produced by AMB Sports and Entertainment and presented by Mercedes-EQ, Strait will be joined by Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5, while Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet round out the Nov. 6 lineup. In perhaps a first, Strait and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich appear “together” in a...
MusicTODAY.com

Zac Brown talks about his band’s new tour and upcoming album

As the Citi Summer Music Series continues on TODAY, Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band joins the show virtually to talk about the band’s new tour: “We miss our fans,” he says. He also talks about the band’s upcoming album: “I think it’s one of the best albums we ever made.”
CharitiesKBOE Radio

ALAN JACKSON’S TORNADO BENEFIT RAISED $2 MILLION

Alan Jackson’s “Where I Come From” benefit concert for tornado relief took place this weekend and it raised a lot o money to help those in need. The concert, which livestreamed on Facebook, raised $2 million In addition to Alan, it featured performances from Chris Young, Caylee Hammack, and more.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Alan Jackson Brings Hope and Help to His Hometown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country superstar Alan Jackson returned to “Where I Come From” Saturday, headlining a huge day-long concert event in his Georgia hometown, raising money and awareness to assist residents whose lives were upended by a massive EF-4 tornado just three months earlier. “It’s good to be back down...
MusicGreenwichTime

Zac Brown Band Celebrate Living 'Out in the Middle' With Swampy New Song

Zac Brown Band have released a pair of new singles under their new agreement with Warner Bros. Nashville. “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song” follow the country vocal band’s recent radio release “Same Boat,” and both were co-written by country superstar Luke Combs. Penned by Brown and Combs...
Musicwbch.com

Zac Brown Band share a two-pack of singles, both co-written with Luke Combs

Zac Brown Band dig into two very different classic country tropes in their new double single release, simultaneously dropping “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song.”. “Out in the Middle” is an upbeat ode to the rural life, while “Old Love Song” name-checks timeless love ballads by the likes of Al Green, Keith Whitley and Randy Travis in an attempt to sum up an all-time great romance.
Jones County, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Be on the Track for Zac Brown Band at the Great Jones County Fair

Summer is here! And one of the most popular events of the summer is just around the corner--the Great Jones County Fair. Get ready for more amazing acts to celebrate summer. Zac Brown Band will be taking the stage at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello on Saturday, July 24, and we want to send you there! 98.1 KHAK is giving away a 4-pack of track tickets to see the band later this month at the fair. So get your friends together, enter to win and get ready for an incredible show.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Zac Brown Band Offer a Two-for-One Special on New Singles

Zac Brown Band are offering fans a two-for-one special on new music, dropping a double shot of new tunes today (July 9). The hit making country jam band has officially shared two brand new singles, “Out In The Middle” and “Old Love Song.”. Both co-written by Brown with Luke Combs,...
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band to perform at Lakeport Opera House

LACONIA — A renowned songwriter and member of the Zac Brown Band, Clay Cook will headline the Lakeport Opera House on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. Cook, who has been with the band for 12 years, will perform an intimate show of original material and cover songs in the newly renovated venue.
Saint Louis, MOKait 8

Zac Brown Band with Sam Hunt coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Zac Brown Band, along with Sam Hunt, will be kicking off the return of concerts to Busch Stadium on Friday, August 13. The one-night concert will mark the first and only live music stadium show in St. Louis this summer. The Zac Brown Band...

Comments / 0

Community Policy