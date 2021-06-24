Alan Jackson Almost Recorded One of Zac Brown Band's Biggest Songs
One of Zac Brown Band's biggest songs is the band's 2008 single "Chicken Fried," but it turns out the track was almost recorded by another artist. Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown wrote "Chicken Fried" with Wyatt Durrette in the early 2000s, and it was later recorded and released as a radio single in 2006 by Georgia country group the Lost Trailers. Brown asked that the song be take off the radio, as it was recorded with the understanding that it would not be a single, and Alan Jackson expressed interest in recording the gratitude-filled track.