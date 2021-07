This gorgeous gal came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another shelter. Haddie would do best in a home where she is the only dog and she might be able to live with children at least six years old. When she arrived at Animal Friends it was discovered that Haddie had some health issues and was in need of surgery, which an adoption counselor would be happy to discuss with a potential adopter. Now, Haddie has recovered and is ready to find her forever home.