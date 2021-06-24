Celebrating Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday Was a Moment to Reflect on Our Freedom of Movement

Last week, President Biden signed a new federal holiday into law: Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to emancipate the last slaves being held in the nation and to officially announce the end of the Civil War. In addition to being an official day to celebrate and reflect, a federal holiday for Juneteenth is an important opportunity for more people to learn about a day that has been commemorated by African-Americans for more than 150 years.