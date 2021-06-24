Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

Celebrating Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday Was a Moment to Reflect on Our Freedom of Movement

By Taryn Whit e
cntraveler.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, President Biden signed a new federal holiday into law: Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to emancipate the last slaves being held in the nation and to officially announce the end of the Civil War. In addition to being an official day to celebrate and reflect, a federal holiday for Juneteenth is an important opportunity for more people to learn about a day that has been commemorated by African-Americans for more than 150 years.

www.cntraveler.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
City
Memphis, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Freedom Of Movement#Reparations#Black Americans#Union#African Americans#Confederate#Heritage Tours#Africans#The Black Seminoles#Seminole Indian#West African#Yoruba#Native#Manumission Tours#The New Jim Crow#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy