Taillon (4-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Mariners after allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings. Taillon was given a massive lead to work with early on after the Yankees climbed out to an 8-0 advantage through the first three innings. The 29-year-old still held his own and delivered a gem after he was roughed up his last time out. Taillon went seven innings for the first time in 2021 and tied his season high in strikeouts while inducing 11 total swinging strikes. He's experienced an uptick in strikeouts this year, averaging a career-best 9.6 K/9, but he still owns an inflated 5.05 ERA to go along with a 1.30 WHIP and 82:22 K:BB over 76.2 innings. He's in line to end the week with a tough road tilt against the Astros before the league heads into the All-Star break.